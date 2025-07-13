Let's try and predict who the best head coach/quarterback duos will be in the NFL in the 2025 season.

The two most important people on an NFL sideline in any given week are the head coach and the quarterback - most NFL games are decided by coaching and quarterback play, and that isn't going to change heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

There are some extremely lethal duos in the NFL right now, but we added a fun twist and tried to predict which five head coach/quarterback duos in the league will be the very best. Let's get into this list here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best projected QB/HC duos in the 2025 season

Sean Payton and Bo Nix could run circles around opposing defenses in the 2025 NFL Season. Over the final eight games of 2024, Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace. When you consider just how well he played with the offensive additions the Broncos made in the offseason, it's easy to see why many have even predicted the Denver Broncos to win the AFC West and join the contenders in the AFC in 2025.

4. Dan Campbell/Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff will continue to be a mainstay atop the NFC, and even though they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson this offseason, things may not change all that much. Campbell has the perfect personality for this city and team, and Goff is the steady presence at QB they are used to seeing. There isn't much reason to believe that these two won't be a top-tier duo in 2025.

3. John Harbaugh/Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The regular season success is almost getting out of hand - when will the Baltimore Ravens actually show up in the playoffs? They have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, but no one can dispute that John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson are one of the best duos in the NFL. Jackson should have won his third NFL MVP award in 2024, and Harbaugh himself knows how to get his teams ready each and every week.

2. Dan Quinn/Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Winning 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season, Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels are just getting started and could really make something special happen in 2025. The Washington Commanders are a Super Bowl contender and could bounce the Philadelphia Eagles off the the top of the NFC East hierarchy in 2025. Daniels is the closest thing we have to Lamar Jackson and could even get some MVP hype this year as well.

1. Sean McDermott/Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The 2024 NFL Season seemed to be 'the year' for the Buffalo Bills, but yet again, it wasn't. The Bills front office did get to work this offseason rebuilding the defensive line and shoring up the weak spots on that side of the ball - is 2025 going to be the year? Buffalo has not gotten past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs in the Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes era, but there are chinks in KC's armor. With the way things ended for the Chiefs in 2024 and their present roster holes, the Bills may not be in a better position to take things over in the AFC and finally emerge on the top.