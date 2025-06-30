Dolphins have painfully obvious TE trade after Jonnu Smith blockbuster

We're still a handful of days away from the 4th of July here in the States, but the Miami Dolphins started the fireworks show early. The Dolphins made a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a future draft pick.

And it doesn't sound like they're done making moves, either.

The #Dolphins are now in conversations with multiple teams about acquiring a tight end after sending Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, per sources.



A wild start to the holiday week could get wilder … pic.twitter.com/11EGxDsVMp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2025

The Dolphins traded away Jonnu Smith with no clear plans of how they were going to proceed at the tight end position. They don't have a high draft pick or even a solid free agent signing waiting in the wings behind him. So what is it they have planned?

Dolphins should make obvious trade for Seahawks TE Noah Fant

It was reported during the 2025 NFL Draft that the Seattle Seahawks were receiving calls on former Denver Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant.

Fant was a 1st-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa and has not exactly lived up to that first-round billing. While Fant is a solid pass-catching option at the position, the Seahawks clearly felt like they needed to upgrade, because they used a second-round pick on Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo this year along with bringing in Eric Saubert as a veteran depth option.

The Seahawks also got nice production last year out of fourth-round pick AJ Barner, who caught 30 passes with four touchdowns as a rookie.

Fant might be the odd man out this offseason and the Dolphins would be wise to try and get him.

Fant is the exact type of receiver who could thrive in the Dolphins' offense, which asks all of its playmakers to make plays after the catch. While Fant may not be the most dynamic downfield threat at the position, he can make plays after the catch. He's got great build-up speed and with so much attention being paid to players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the running backs, Fant could really thrive in Miami.

He's got solid hands and doesn't have more than one drop in a season since he was traded from Denver, where he was somewhat known for dropped passes early on in his career.

If the Seahawks still have Fant on the block, this is a move the Dolphins have to make. There could be a number of intriguing tight ends available in trade discussions right now, including possibly Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers. But Fant is a more proven and durable option who could keep the Dolphins' offense humming.