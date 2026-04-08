NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Biggest risers and fallers as the draft nears

The 2026 NFL Draft is later this month, and it's truly the last time any team can make significant roster changes before the regular season in September. Sure, there is always still a chance that a major trade could go down, but this is it for the most part.

But in this year's NFL Draft class, the blue-chip talent and overall talent just is not there. Teams that are among the worst in the NFL may have a hard time finding enough talent in this year's class to thrust their roster into the right direction.

Let's dive into some complete NFL power rankings as the draft nears. As the basis for these fresh rankings, we're simply taking teams as they stand right now and also factoring in the 2025 season.

Complete NFL Power Rankings as the 2026 NFL Draft nears

32. Arizona Cardinals

It's hard to find much of anything to like with the Cardinals right now. From no quarterback plan to a bad roster, this is the worst team in the league.

31. Miami Dolphins

Speaking of no quarterback plan and a bad roster, the Dolphins come in at No. 31 in our power rankings. Signing Malik Willis but also trading Jaylen Waddle doesn't really make a ton of sense, and it's clear that Miami doesn't intend to win many games this year.

30. New York Jets

Trading for Geno Smith was a choice, but if nothing else, the Jets did get active in free agency and are at least trying to improve the roster.

29. Cleveland Browns

The offensive line got a makeover this offseason, and outside of the quarterback position, the Browns are capable throughout this group.

28. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee went out in free agency and bought a ton of talent this offseason, and you can't fault them for that, but there has been a ton of change thus far, so it's worth wondering what the ceiling is.

27. New York Giants

A new coaching staff in New York could be what gets this franchise off the ground, but there is no guarantee that John Harbaugh finds success or Jaxson Dart develops.

26. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins and are poised to draft Fernando Mendoza, so if nothing else, a quarterback plan is in place.

25. Kansas City Chiefs

It's hard to see why people are still high on the Chiefs. The roster got worse this offseason, and there is absolutely no guarantee how healthy Patrick Mahomes will be when Week 1 rolls around. This is a bad football team right now.

24. Washington Commanders

Washington got super active in free agency to improve the roster after a down year, and it was really this front office's only option. Jayden Daniels' health is going to be a major factor if this team succeeds or not in 2026.

23. New Orleans Saints

Ending the year winning four of five games and adding in free agency, the Saints are going to be better than you think, but my opinion of the team doesn't change that they still need to prove it this year.

22. Atlanta Falcons

I actually believe signing Tua Tagovailoa was a really good move for the Falcons, as he's good enough to be the starter and has a ton of weapons at his disposal. Many think differently, and the Falcons have been thoroughly mediocre for years now.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals, if nothing else, spent a bit on the defensive side of the ball and do appear to have the offensive line coming together nicely, but this team has missed the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons...

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay collapsed down the stretch and missed the playoffs after a brief reign atop the NFC South. Offensively, Tampa regressed, and that was their bread and butter.

19. Carolina Panthers

Carolina added Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips in free agency and addressed key needs, but a massive limitation exists at quarterback.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis is going to run it back in 2026 but did overpay for Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce. This team began the year 7-1, but you struggle to see how that success replicates given how hard it is to win year over year.

17. Minnesota Vikings

Adding Kyler Murray after quietly winning nine games is going to give the Vikings a chance to hit the 10-win mark in 2026, but the defense did see a lot of departures due to cap issues.