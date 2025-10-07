Drake Maye crashes the NFL MVP party in latest bold QB predictions

Week 5 saw some double-digit comebacks across the NFL, and not all of them would have been predicted by the majority of fans. But, that's what makes this league great.

Speaking of things not many fans saw coming, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took down Josh Allen and the rival Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football showdown, but the young passer is far from done.

In this week's bold predictions, we're kicking things off with yet another big Maye game followed up with some other big-time happenings.

Drake Maye puts the NFL MVP race on notice with 3 TD vs. Saints

When given the opportunity to shine against one of the league's worst defenses, Jaxson Dart saw his Giants commit costly mistakes. Enter: Drake Maye.

The Patriots' young quarterback will show Dart how it's done in Week 6, going off for three touchdowns in an efficient game against New Orleans.

Maye has played excellent football this year, but the players around him have put stains on the overall performances. Whether it be fumbles, drops or penalties at times, Maye's stellar play hasn't always shown up in box scores thanks to his team's goof-ups.

In this one, against New Orleans, the Patriots put on another impressive performance after beating the Buffalo Bills in prime time. Maye gets a trio of scores and firmly cements himself into the MVP conversation.

Dillon Gabriel gets his 'welcome to the NFL' moment against Steelers by way of 3 turnovers

While the Steelers defense is not what we're used to seeing, they still sit second in the league in turnover differential, having taken the ball away 10 times in just four games. That's the focal point against a rookie quarterback in a rivalry game, here.

Dillon Gabriel did some great things in his first NFL start, and against a tough opponent in Brian Flores' Vikings defense. But, divisional games are different. The Steelers sack Gabriel five times while forcing two picks and a fumble from the first-year pro.

Oh, and the Steelers win the game.

Baker Mayfield doesn't need a nail-biter to beat fellow NFC contender 49ers

The 49ers are. one of the best-coached teams in football. We have seen what Kyle Shanahan can do with backups to backups, so long as his players buy in. San Francisco is, so far, a contender.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have given their fan base anxiety attack after anxiety attack in their four wins. But, in this one, Baker Mayfield tosses two touchdowns, runs for another, and the Buccaneers wind up winning handedly. Tampa Bay doesn't need a fourth quarter drive to pull it out. Instead, they pull away by double digits in the fourth and final period.

Justin Herbert is out-dueled by Tua Tagovailoa, but the Chargers still win

Miami's run defense is the worst in the league. Justin Herbert won't have to do much in this game. Omarion Hampton will wind up having a career day, though, en route to a Chargers victory.

Still, Tua Tagovailoa continues to reset the narrative with a strong performance against a good defense led by Jesse Minter. Tua goes for 250-plus yards and three scores for the second-straight week.

The Falcons fall victim to an angry Josh Allen in a game that's over by halftime

Josh Allen is coming off a loss to a division rival and still, very likely, the MVP favorite. This one is in prime time and on the road. But, it doesn't matter. Allen accounts for four touchdowns in a game that's a lost cause by the time halftime rolls around.

Not for nothing, Michael Penix Jr. does end up with a good game, mostly thanks to some later garbage-time stat padding. Penix tallies three scores, but the Falcons lose big.

Caleb Williams gets the win over Jayden Daniels, but the real star isn't who fans might think

For the sake of this piece, let's say Caleb Williams accounts for 280 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels has a game as well, totaling 300 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

However, Daniels throws a costly pick to none other than Tyrique Stevenson -- the main culprit from last year's "Fail Mary."

The Monday Night Football showdown ends with the Bears getting revenge on last year's embarrassment.