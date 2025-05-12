Eagles 2025 record prediction includes an obvious Super Bowl hangover

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions. What record will they finish with in the 2025 NFL Season?

The Super Bowl hangover is real, so that is something to watch out for with the Eagles, who have now been to two Super Bowls over the last three seasons. They also won it all in 2017, so GM Howie Roseman now has two rings as Philly's GM.

With a brutally tough schedule ahead of them in 2025, let's predict the Eagles record for the coming season.

NFL Schedule Release: How will the defending Super Bowl champs perform?

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

There are definitely some tougher games on this home schedule, as I am not sure the Eagles are clearly better than teams like the Commanders, Broncos, Lions, and Rams. The Super Bowl regression is absolutely real, as the Eagles were simply not that good of a team in 2023, the year after they appeared in a Super Bowl.

Having some of these tougher matchups at home should obviously benefit them, and their best coach, Vic Fangio, is still there. With victories against the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Broncos, and Raiders, Philly is able to win five of their eight games, but losses against the Commanders, Lions, and Rams feel likely to be. Philly would be at a clear QB disadvantage in those games.

Home Record Prediction: 5-3

Away

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With nine away games in 2025, Philly is definitely going to have to find a way to field a stellar away record if they want to win the NFC East again. However, their away slate might be even tougher than their home slate, as seven of their nine away games are against teams that made the postseason in 2024, and each game, even against the Giants and Cowboys, would present a challenge.

Man, it's really hard for me to predict a ton of wins for the Eagles with these nine games. I am of the opinion that they will regress a little bit in the 2024 NFL Season. They have a different offensive coordinator for the fourth year in a row now - that is a problem.

Jalen Hurts is also an incredibly limited passer, and while he was fine in 2024, he threw just 18 touchdowns and averaged under 200 yards per game. The year after Philly made the Super Bowl and had a change at OC, Jalen Hurts threw 15 interceptions and had a passer rating below 90.

With all of that said, I see Philly winning four of their nine away games, with victories against the Cowboys, Giants, Vikings, and Buccaneers.

Away Record Prediction: 4-5

2025 Record Prediction: 9-8