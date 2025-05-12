Even with the 2025 NFL Season still about four months away, these three quarterbacks are at a huge risk of being benched. No NFL team is going to win much without having, at least, an average QB. And even as the league becomes more QB-centric, it does feel like there are a lot of teams who could pursue an upgrade at the position.

2025 NFL Season: 3 quarterbacks already at huge risk of being benched

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson seems to be in line to start for the New York Giants in 2025, but they also have Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart in the room, and it's not like Wilson has been particularly good recently. Wilson is going to get sacked a ton behind that horrid Giants offensive line, and I am sure the Giants coaching staff could also feel some outside pressure to play Dart at even the first sign of struggles from Wilson.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Being that Anthony Richardson is the incumbent in the Indianapolis Colts QB room, let's just assume he does begin the year as their starter. Well, Richardson has truthfully been a massive failure in the NFL and has been thoroughly awful. Both Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard are also in the room, and you would truly have to convince me that Leonard isn't the best QB on the roster right now.

There is absolutely nothing to indicate that Richard won't get benched during 2025.

????, Cleveland Browns

I have no idea who is going to start for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Season, but you'd have to think that they'd be at risk of being benched, right? None of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel are likely going to amount to much in 2025, and with all the options they have in the room, all four of these passers getting starts