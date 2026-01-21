Eagles bring in competition for Jalen Hurts in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

It seems like the Philadelphia Eagles are an every-other-year type of team. They've gone one and done in the playoffs in 2021, 2023, and 2025, but won the Super Bowl in 2024 and made it to the Super Bowl in 2022. It's quite the trend thus far, and much of it boils down to the revolving door at the offensive coordinator spot.

Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore were the OCs during the Eagles two Super Bowl trips, but the other men who have held the job just did not perform well, but part of this is absolutely on the QB, Jalen Hurts. The veteran is a very limited passer who really isn't someone who can be a consistent, drop back QB at the NFL level.

There are serious limitations to Hurts' game, and I would not be shocked if the Eagles front office takes those concerns more seriously. Let's get into a 2026 NFL Mock Draft where Philly shockingly brings in some competition for Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

33. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Philadelphia Eagles are always going to field a top-notch defense as long as Vic Fangio is in the building, but they did lose Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency last year and could use a bit of a boost along the defensive line.

The DL is also an area that GM Howie Roseman has always prioritized, so make no mistake, the team will come away with a top EDGE player at some point in the NFL Draft, and they get it out of the way immediately with TJ Parker from Clemson.

54. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Ja'Kobi Lane could step into a WR room that doesn't have AJ Brown, as I get the sense that Philly would move Brown for the right price this offseason. The vocal WR sometimes became a distraction, and the fit within the offense just isn't there anymore.