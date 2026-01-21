New York Jets get bold in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock draft to fix QB position

With Dante Moore headed back to Oregon, the New York Jets do not have a clear-cut QB target in the first round, so they could take a stab at a QB in the later rounds or even swing a trade for someone. What does appear to be heading in the right direction is the offensive line.

That unit stayed on the field all year and is going to continue to get better. The OL as a whole is rather young, too, but the WR room needs a refresh, and the defense is missing a ton of talent. After trading both Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, Jets' GM Darren Mougey has to hit on all the draft capital he got back in those deals.

Let's crack open a New York Jets 2026 NFL Mock Draft to see if we can get this franchise on the right track for years to come.

New York Jets make a major QB move and get creative in this 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

2. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese is going to be an EDGE rusher at the NFL level and has all the tools to be a high-end player at his position and a day one contributor. With Dante Moore back in school, the Jets pivot to Reese as a hopeful foundational piece of the DL for years to come.

16. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon is the second first-round pick for the Jets, as the team addresses both sides of the ball here in this mock draft. The team has to find another weapon to pair up with Garrett Wilson, their unquestioned no. 1 wide receiver.

With two borderline blue-chip prospects in place, the Jets set the stage for a very notable quarterback move, featuring the 33rd pick. Arvell Reese and Makai Lemon at picks two and 16 in this mock draft thus far.