Eagles bring in competition for Jalen Hurts in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

68. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

Carson Beck at pick 68 for the Eagles might send the fanbase into a frenzy, but I do wonder what Eagles fans thought when the team took Jalen Hurts in the second round with Carson Wentz still the unquestioned starter? Philly has long been looked at as a QB factory, and with the way this offense is up and down each year, it might be time to begin thinking about the future.

98. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Michael Trigg leaves a bit of meat on the bone as a blocker, but most college tight ends coming into the NFL do this. The Eagles could use a more long-term replacement at TE.

122. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Austin Barber could be a nice developmental tackle prospect and another player the Eagles pick in the trenches. Along with the defensive line, Howie Roseman has always spilled a ton of resources into the offensive line as well.

137. Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

Tim Keenan from Alabama has 12.5 career tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He's a depth piece along the defensive line for Philly and the second pick in a row where the Eagles invest in the trenches.

151. Bud Clark, S, TCU

In college for a whopping six years, Bud Clark brings 61 games of collegiate experience into the NFL and finished his college career with 15 interceptions, 214 total tackles, and 21 passes defended. You'd have to think that all of that time in college could help Clark transition rather quickly into the NFL.

179. Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Keyron Crawford has 47 games of experience in college and 24 career tackles for loss. He's the Eagles last pick in this mock draft, a draft where the trenches and the long-term future were clearly prioritized.