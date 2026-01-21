Giants begin John Harbaugh era with a bang in 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants made a great move to hire John Harbaugh. While Harbaugh is in his 60s and likely isn't going to be the team's head coach for the long-term, he's likely going to get this franchise back on track, and I do believe there is a path for this team to win the NFC East in 2026.

The Giants have a strong foundation of players and might also have a franchise QB in Jaxson Dart, who had a very good rookie season but is a player who needs to learn how to protect himself more. Overall, the Giants are headed in the right direction for the first time in a while.

One way that the team can really get things going is to bring in a strong rookie class in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's crack open a mock draft and see if we can do that for the franchise.

New York Giants 2026 NFL Mock Draft as the John Harbaugh era begins

6. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The New York Giants begin the 2026 NFL Draft with a bang, taking Utah tackle Spencer Fano at pick five. Fano has played both left and right tackle in college and is going to come in and help protect Jaxson Dart. With John Harbaugh in the building, you can absolutely expected a huge emphasis on the trenches.

While Fano might not be a sexy pick, it's a good long-term selection for the team.

37. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The secondary has been a bit of a sore spot for the Giants with some recent NFL Draft whiffs. Brandon Cisse is a young player whose ceiling isn't close to being realized yet. This is the type of player that the Giants should invest in with the strong possibility that John Harbaugh is going to build an all-star staff.