Eagles could soon try to trade former NFL free agency bust signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off of a Super Bowl victory and they appear poised to compete for yet another title in the 2025 season. They don't have to worry about the sunk cost fallacy of previous NFL Free Agency failures, even some very expensive ones.

The Eagles signed former New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a big-money contract last offseason, a three-year deal worth $51.1 million and a whopping $34 million in guaranteed money. How did Huff repay the Eagles for that investment?

He had 2.5 sacks and 4 QB hits in 12 games last season.

To say Huff was a disappointment would probably be an understatement at this point, and it now appears as though he has no intention of playing for the Eagles this coming season. At least, he's not giving the indication that he's going to try to get back on their good graces...

Bryce Huff could be traded after skipping Eagles OTAs

What we have here is a very simple case of a player needing a change of scenery and a team that might be willing to eat a substantial dead cap hit in order to make it happen. The Eagles have Nolan Smith poised to take over the top dog role in their edge group this season, and a number of other unheralded players coming in to try and seize an opportunity.

Jalyx Hunt showed in the postseason that he could potentially be the next breakthrough pass rusher on this team. The Eagles also added some fun names to the mix with Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche coming in via NFL free agency.

Huff could still be an asset for Philly, but they may be more inclined to give other guys opportunities, especially if a high-priced free agent who was given $34 million in guaranteed money is not showing up for OTAs, even if it's voluntary work.

This feels like the beginning of the end for Huff with the Eagles and he should have plenty of trade suitors. The Eagles will hope to recoup a draft pick from this signing and maybe even a little something nice if they are willing to eat the majority of his deal.