Eagles go all-in to fix the trenches in brand-new 7-round mock draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a very disappointing season, at least by their standards.

The Eagles made it to the playoffs as NFC East Champions, but with their sights set on winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the disappointing playoff loss at home against the 49ers will undoubtedly be a motivating factor for general manager Howie Roseman this offseason.

And Roseman knows he has to get after fixing the trenches on both sides of the ball this offseason. Luckily for him, this year's class on the offensive and defensive lines looks to be deep, especially in the first few rounds. How can Roseman and the Eagles go all-in to fix the trenches? We're taking a look at one scenario in this brand-new 2026 NFL mock draft.

Eagles load up in the trenches in brand-new 2026 NFL mock draft

1. 23rd overall: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles might not have an immediate need at the tackle positions, but this is a team that is constantly looking for reinforcements on the offensive line, and they are more than willing to add talent and move guys to different positions if at all possible.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson is 35 going on 36 this season, and nobody knows how much time the Eagles have left with him. They could also be looking at starter upgrades at the guard positions in the near future, and someone like Kadyn Proctor could step in and make an impact right away.

Jeff Stoutland is no longer with the Eagles, which is a huge loss, but you have to figure this team is still going to be able to develop offensive linemen with Chris Kuper coming in. Kuper is the offensive line coach for new OC Sean Mannion, so that unit should still be in very good hands.

2. 54th overall: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

We've done a ton of 2026 NFL mock draft scenarios over the last year, and Christen Miller has typically been off the board in the top 40 picks overall. However, in this simulation, he was still on the board when the Eagles were on the clock in the 2nd round, and you have to plan for scenarios like this.

Howie Roseman loves taking Georgia Bulldogs defenders, and Miller being a defensive lineman from Georgia is another added bonus. Miller doesn't strike as the type of interior defensive lineman who is going to rack up 10 sacks per year, but he can be a physical force on the inside and add to a talented group like the Eagles have.

3. 68th overall: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

After going with big men on both the offensive and defensive lines with their top two picks in this mock draft, the Eagles get another pass rusher off the edge who can slot into their rotation right away.

Michigan's Derrick Moore might be one of the more underrated players heading into the week of the Scouting Combine, but he could end up being one of the biggest risers at his position group when it's done. He plays with outstanding effort and can bull rush better than pretty much any other pass rusher in the class.

He finished this past season with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.

4. 98th overall: Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

Even after taking Christen Miller in the second round, the Eagles get a phenomenal value here in the back half of the 3rd round with Iowa State's Domonique Orange, who may have the best nickname in the entire draft: Big Citrus.

The greatest value "Big Citrus" will bring to an NFL team right away is the ability to hold up at the point of attack and be an asset against the run. At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he's not much of a factor in the pass rush department, but he can stop the run and does a great job using his length and strength to anchor.

5. 122nd overall: Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas

The Eagles have dipped into the Texas Longhorns talent pool recently in the defensive backfield with second-round safety Andrew Mukuba, and here they go back to that talent pool once again for Michael Taaffe, who could be a factor immediately on special teams.

There are some question marks right now about the safety position with Reed Blankenship hitting free agency. Even if he comes back, additional depth and development options are needed.

6. 137th overall: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra are both set to hit free agency here in 2026. The Eagles will obviously need some upgrades in the depth department, even if they bring in another veteran to lead this group.

Oscar Delp gave the Georgia offense a consistent presence over the past few seasons, even if he wasn't as spectacular as Brock Bowers. He's a good athlete who has the right skill set to carve out a long career in the pros.

7. 151st overall: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

8. 179th overall: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

The last two picks for the Eagles in this mock draft scenario load up on some depth at linebacker and receiver. The Eagles could be bracing to lose Nakobe Dean in free agency, and the idea of AJ Brown being traded would have a domino effect on the entire WR depth chart.