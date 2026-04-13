NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the league's best GMs as the draft approaches

Being able to judge success among general managers in the NFL feels rather simple: do their teams win a lot? If the answer is yes, the GM is good, and obviously, if the answer is no, there are some tough questions to be asked.

With 53 players on an active NFL roster, there are so many opportunities for GMs to simply not get a position right. On the flip side, there is always a chance that a GM is able to load up the roster with talent all over the place.

Most importantly, a team needs to hammer down the quarterback position, as it's the most important position in all of sports, so GMs in the NFL really have the toughest job among all executives in professional sports. Let's power-rank the best GMs in the NFL. Our ranking is going to be based on overall roster talent and recent success as well.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best GMs as the NFL Draft nears

10. Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers did have a down season, but a lot of that was due to piling injuries and some poor coaching. Jason Licht has been one of the best drafting GMs in the NFL for years now, as there was a reason why Tom Brady signed with the team back in 2020 - the greatest to ever do it saw the potential with that roster at the time.

Licht and the Bucs have struggled to hit that Super Bowl contender tier in recent years, but they've consistently taken ownership of the NFC South in his tenure.

9. Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers

With just two losing seasons in seven years, and a 73-42-1 overall record, Brian Gutekunst is as steady as they come in the NFL. The Packers, like the Bucs, have struggled to hit that top tier, but Green Bay is continually one of the best-run organzations in the NFL.

8. John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers

Appearing in two Super Bowls as a GM, John Lynch has done a masterful job with the 49ers, and it seems like the only reason why this team has 'down' seasons is due to injuries. That could be an issue with the type of players they are scouting, but the Niners, when all is normal, are typically always a juggernaut.

7. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Eric DeCosta may have hurt himself and his future ability to make deals after the Maxx Crosby fiasco, but the Ravens sport one of the best rosters in the league and have hit on a ton of draft prospects in his tenure. Baltimore has failed to get over the hump in the playoffs, but that doesn't take away from how firm a grip DeCosta has on his group.