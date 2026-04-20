Eagles plan for the future after Adam Schefter bombshell in latest NFL mock draft

Eagles trade pick 54 to the Minnesota Vikings for EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Would this be an overpay? For a team like the Eagles, who do need a pretty notable pass-rush boost, I'm not sure it would be, and they seem to have interest in the player:

Eagles' interest in Jonathan Greenard highlighted here.



Vikings prefer to keep Greenard, who wants new deal. A trade 'really not something (Minnesota's) trying to do,' per source.



But trade interest is there, and draft is natural spot for teams to take another crack. https://t.co/vHK12zt24t — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 20, 2026

Greenard did have a down year in 2025, playing in just 12 games and finishing with three sacks, but in the two prior years combined, he amassed 24.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and 44 quarterback hits, making the Pro Bowl in 2024.

He's an impact player who would fit right in with the Eagles and slide into a major position of need.

68. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Now preparing for the eventual retirement of Lane Johnson, which could come next year, the Eagles take Caleb Tiernan with the sole idea of developing him as a future right tackle solution. Johnson is a future Hall of Famer, so if they don't find a competent solution, the dropoff could be massive.

98. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Now adding to the secondary, the Eagles take Zakee Wheatley from Penn State at pick 98, keeping him in Pennsylvania. Wheatley is already 24 years old but does have the potential to develop into a solid starter. At just over 6-3 and 200 pounds, he's got the size profile.

114. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Speaking of size, Tacario Davis is nearly 6-4 and is kind of in the same box as Wheatley - a solid prospect who could eventually develop into a steady starter. Philly signed Riq Woolen this offseason, but it was only a one-year deal, so they could look to a more long-term solution.

137. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Dallas Goedert's time with the Eagles could be running out, and Eli Raridon might be an obvious solution. A sleeper prospect, Raridon is massive and has genuine two-phase upside as a blocker and a receiver. Being able to share a room with Goedert for a year would be an ideal scenario when Philly decides to move forward with the Notre Dame product, likely in 2027.

178. Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Now hitting on some depth options, the Eagles snag Albert Regis from Texas A&M at pick 178 and stock the defensive line up with fresh bodies.

197. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

I'd not at all be shocked if the Eagles took a quarterback earlier in the NFL Draft, but the way the board fell, Cade Klubnik is the choice at pick 197. With the limitations that Jalen Hurts has as a passer, the Eagles may need to put a bit of pressure on him this offseason.

While Klubnik might not be quite that kind of prospect, the idea of the Eagles drafting a quarterback is still enough to make Hurts take note.