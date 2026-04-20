Giants swing for the fences in mock draft post-Dexter Lawrence trade

The New York Giants have a chance to dominate the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft now that they're armed with two picks in the top 10, including the 5th overall pick.

It's the first year of the John Harbaugh era in New York, and the Giants are obviously looking to make some significant waves after trading away defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals. Even with Lawrence out of the picture, the Giants won't exactly be looking for a direct replacement. They're going to use that newfound draft capital to bring in more foundational pieces for Harbaugh's program.

So how will they use those top three picks? The Giants have the 5th, 10th, and 37th overall picks in this year's draft, and then they don't pick again until the early portion of the 4th round. We're going to predict their top three selections and what their strategy might look like now that the Lawrence blockbuster is done.

New York Giants take home run swing with top pick in 2026 NFL mock draft

Round 1 | 5th overall: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Where there's smoke, there's bound to be some fire. Up to this point, the talk surrounding the New York Giants has been typically centered around players like Sonny Styles, Jeremiyah Love, and even Francis Mauigoa, but in the days leading up to the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, nobody's name has been more connected to them than Jordyn Tyson.

There was a time when Tyson was routinely off the board quickly in the top 10 picks of mock draft scenarios, but that talk had cooled significantly as concerns about injuries and toughness came to the forefront. Now, the pendulum is swinging violently back the other direction. Tyson's pre-draft workout has been followed by a ton of rumors connecting him to the Giants, even as high as the 5th overall pick.

And this would be a "swing for the fences" type of move. But with Malik Nabers coming off of injury and Wan'Dale Robinson leaving in free agency, it might be more of a necessity than anyone wants to admit.

Round 1 | 10th overall: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Maybe this is more of an "in an ideal world" type of scenario for the Giants, but Francis Mauigoa being available with the 10th overall pick would be huge for establishing the type of run-first mentality John Harbaugh wants to implement. And obviously, there are other linemen the Giants could look at here, but Mauigoa would be a best-case scenario.

He can immediately jump into the mix at right tackle or guard, and the physical presence he brings in combination with his raw athleticism is impossible to ignore.

If the Giants can't get Mauigoa here, perhaps they would go after Utah's Spencer Fano or even Alabama's Kadyn Proctor for another risk-reward option.

Round 2 | 37th overall: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Even though Sonny Styles in the 1st round could make a ton of sense for the Giants, patience might pay off in a draft class like this where the linebacker class is absolutely fantastic.

Jacob Rodriguez looks like he's going to be a longtime starter at the next level with his outstanding range and playmaking ability. He has a nose for the football and managed to force seven fumbles last season along with four interceptions.

Rodriguez is slightly undersized, but he's athletic and instinctive. If the Giants determine the value of linebackers after the 1st round better fits their strategy, Rodriguez would be an electric pickup for that defense. As an off-ball linebacker, this is a guy who finished 5th in the Heisman voting.