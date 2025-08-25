Early 2025 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 regular season games

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Could the New York Giants score an upset in Week 1? If nothing else, their defensive line is going to feast all year and get to the QB at a high level, and with Washington not having the best offensive line, there is a path for the G-Men to win if it's a low-scoring affair.

Giants win 17-16

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Maybe the most boring game of Week 1, the Carolina Panthers are in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, who now have Liam Coen as their head coach. While I do believe the Jags might have the right guy in Coen, the Panthers are a bit ahead with their coaching staff and have a better overall roster, so I believe Carolina gets it done.

Panthers win 23-17

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Maybe the most lopsided game of the week, the Denver Broncos host Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, and while some wise guys out there could be predicting a Titans' upset, which I truthfully could see, this Broncos' team is the best we've seen since their Super Bowl title in 2015. Denver takes care of business in a blowout.

Broncos win 28-10

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

A fun NFC West division battle could definitely bring some fireworks. Robert Saleh is back in San Francisco as the team's defensive coordinator, and his aggressive, attacking defense is going to be too much for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks' offensive line.

49ers win 24-20

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

In a heavyweight NFC North showdown, the Detroit Lions have a huge test in front of them, and it feels like they are already trending toward a bit of a regression in the 2025 NFL Season. With Green Bay getting this game at home and them having an active defense capable of slowing down the Lions, the Packers could squeeze this one out late in the fourth quarter.

Packers win 28-24

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams

Could this be a fun, frisky Super Bowl matchup in 2025? Perhaps. Both Houston and LA have pieces of being a contender and both have what it takes to make an insanely deep run this season. I do trust the Rams' coaching staff a bit more, and them being at home is also a factor here. LA wins by a touchdowns.

Rams win 30-23

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

Perhaps a preview of the AFC Championship Game in 2025, this contest could go either way, as both Buffalo and Baltimore are as close as you can get between two opponents. Since Buffalo's secondary is a bit weak and might be the weakest position group between these two teams, I would actually push toward the Ravens because of that.

Ravens win 27-25

September 8th

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Week 1 finishes up with the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago to play the Bears, and this is going to be the first regular season start for JJ McCarthy, Minnesota's de-facto rookie quarterback. If you ask me, the Bears' defense is going to feast and come out with a win. Sure, Chicago might be viewed as the more dysfunctional and weaker team, but this game being at home is going to be what seals the deal.

Bears win 20-17