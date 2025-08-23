NFL Predictions: 1 breakout team from each division for the 2025 season

There surely won't be this many breakout teams, but let's talk about eight potential breakout squads in 2025 - one from each division. Each year, the NFL typically has one or two breakout teams. If you remember back to the 2022 season, the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars were those teams.

In 2023, it was the Houston Texans, and in 2024, we saw the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders fit into that category. Well, we've looked at one potential breakout team from each division for the 2025 NFL Season.

Again, there won't be this many, but I guess you never know. Let's talk about these teams right here.

Identifying one breakout team from each division in the 2025 NFL Season

AFC North - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have actually not made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season and have gone 9-8 in each of the prior two seasons. Furthermore, they're honestly the only team from the AFC North we could fit into this exercise, as the Cleveland Browns are a lost cause, and we already know what to expect from the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Bengals are able to get Trey Hendrickson back onto the field and can field just an average defense, this team is going to win 12 or more games.

AFC South - Jacksonville Jaguars

I do like the Liam Coen hire - he proved to be a top-tier offensive mind in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he coordinated one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. In 2025, he gets the challenge of trying to do the same thing with Trevor Lawrence and all of those weapons and potential weapons with the Jags. At most, this team could win nine games, but it'd be a huge improvement from what we've seen over the past two seasons.

AFC East - New England Patriots

You probably know at this point how much I love the New England Patriots as a breakout team, and I've got three main reasons: Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels, and Drake Maye, who was a lot better than you think in 2024. Buckle up; the Patriots are going to be a lot better than expected in 2025.

AFC West - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were one of the NFL's breakout teams in 2024, but they weren't a great team and weren't a contender. Well, after an encouraging 10-7 season in 2024, can they stack a few more wins on top of their 2024 total and perhaps capture the AFC West title? On paper, this is the most talented team in the division, and it might take a 12-5 record to regain the title for the first time since 2015.