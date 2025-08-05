Early 2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM ET

The NFC South looks like one of the divisions in the NFL entering the 2025 season that’s already decided, and we’re just going to have to wait and find out the how, not so much the what.

The Buccaneers had another strong offseason, adding another dynamic weapon to their offense with first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka joining the fray. If they can get a big year out of free agent pass rusher Haason Reddick, they’re going to run away with the NFC South quickly.

The Falcons will have something to say about it, but this is just now the true beginning of the Michael Penix Jr. era. The Falcons are also breaking in a number of young bucks defensively, and they need both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr – their first-round picks in 2025 – to be impact pass rushers immediately.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 31-22

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM ET

It’s been a brutal offseason for both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Bengals still have one of the strongest core groups of players offensively in the NFL. And their top defensive player – Trey Hendrickson – reported for duty, along with first-round pick Shemar Stewart.

The Bengals are cooking with a little something, even though it was torturous to get to this point. The Browns, however, have nothing to really look forward to this year. Unless Shedeur Sanders finds his way into the starting lineup, this is going to be a team we’re monitoring for future trade deadline selling, and that’ll be the next time they become an interesting topic of discussion.

The Bengals won’t have any trouble here.

Prediction: Bengals win 31-13