NFL Predictions: Predicting major trade deadline moves in the 2025 season

Let's get very crazy with some predictions and predict major trade deadline moves in the 2025 NFL Season.

The trade deadline is still months away, but that won't stop us from making some interesting trade deadline predictions. The deadline is a time where contending teams look to add a player or two and rebuilding teams accept defeat in the season.

We could see a very active trade deadline in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict three major trades that could go down.

Predicting three major trade deadline moves in the 2025 NFL Season

Demario Davis to the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' ILB room has already gotten banged up this training camp, as their top three players in Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton, and Drew Sanders suffered injuries in some capacity. It would not shock me if the position ended up being a need throughout the 2025 season for Denver, a team clearly trending in the right direction. Roster-wise, this might be the best squad in the AFC West, but them not doing enough at ILB could come back to bite them unless they make a trade addition like Demario Davis, an ageless wonder at the position who obviously played for Sean Payton when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Tyreek Hill to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers definitely still need more wide receiver help. Quentin Johnston is a lost cause and Mike Williams retired recently. It might truly be Ladd McConkey and the exciting rookie in KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the top guys in the room for Justin Herbert in 2025. Well, with the Miami Dolphins on shaky ground for 2025 and Tyreek Hill being, well, Tyreek Hill, a scenario could develop where Miami is needing to be big-time sellers, and the first player people may call about is Hill, a future Hall of Famer. He'd fit well with the Chargers.

Mark Andrews to the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams did draft Terrance Ferguson in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their TE room is still a bit of a mystery. With Mark Andrews in the last year of his deal, the Baltimore Ravens might already be wanting to trade him at some point in the 2025 NFL Season. The Rams could also take a huge grip of the NFC West if they were able to make this type of deal happen, as it'd give QB Matthew Stafford yet another weapon.