Early 2025 NFL playoff predictions as regular season comes to an end

Divisional Round

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos

The Houston Texans playoffs will again end in the Divisional Round, as the Denver Broncos have the best home field advantage in the NFL and will be well-rested. The Broncos win a low-scoring game and do just enough on offense.

Prediction: Broncos win 21-17

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New England Patriots

Jacksonville makes it two wins in a row in the playoffs. The Jags, in my opinion, have a higher ceiling in the playoffs, as the roster is better, and Trevor Lawrence has been playing his tail off these past couple of months. I believe the Jaguars are able to upset the Patriots, but would it really be considered an upset?

Prediction: Jaguars win 24-16

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles heads to Seattle, and this time, are able to hold a fourth quarter lead, beating the Seahawks by two points. Sam Darnold's inability to consistently play well in big games is going to be the deciding factor here. You could definitely see a late Darnold interception sealing this one for LA.

Prediction: Rams win 30-28

Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Philly earlier this year, and I don't see how the Bears can't beat them again. Chicago is sporting a better quarterback and a better head coach - this game is also at home. The Bears win by two points.

Prediction: Bears win 26-24

Conference Championship

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

Can Jacksonville beat the Denver Broncos two times in a row at home in the same season? It doesn't feel likely. The battle-tested Broncos once again hold the fort down at home an advance to Super Bowl LX in February.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-23

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears just can't get over the hump this year. The Bears have been a fun story, but it's clear that this team is still a year or two away from truly competing for a Super Bowl. The LA Rams have been in this spot before and are going to be too much for the Bears to handle, especially on offense.

LA wins and represents the NFC in Super Bowl LX.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24

Super Bowl LX

Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams meet the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl LX. It's a short trip for two teams in the west. The Rams have won this thing before and simply bring more playoff experience than the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have been an outstanding team this year but have been inconsistent and sloppy at times on offense.

That could be the deciding factor in this one, and I am not sure the Broncos' defense has faced a QB as good as Matthew Stafford yet in 2025. The Rams get a late field goal and wn Super Bowl LX.

Prediction: Rams win 27-24