NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every playoff team now that postseason is set

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in dramatic fashion over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football and clinched the final playoff spot. The Steelers are now the fourth seed in the AFC and will host the Houston Texans.

There are a ton of competitive Wild Card matchups on the slate for next weekend, so this round could bring some shocking results. And to the surprise of no one, some playoff teams just aren't going to be able to make a run, but some figure to be playing well into January.

Let's power rank the entire NFL playoff field after Week 18 action.

Power ranking all 14 playoff teams after Week 18 action

14. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are one of the rare instances where a team with a losing record makes the playoffs. The Panthers won the NFC South and get to host the Los Angeles Rams in the first round. Not only are the Panthers average at best, but the quarterback is also average at best. This team doesn't have enough firepower or good enough QB play to win a game this year.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Another average team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who again found a way into the playoffs, but the Steelers again finished 10-7 and are again a team that doesn't feel threatening in the postseason. Pittsburgh is likely not making it out of the first round, as the roster is just fine and the quarterback play, while solid overall, isn't quite good enough, either.

12. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers finished with nine wins in the regular season and are again playing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Packers having way more postseason experience over the Bears could benefit them in this one, but the Packers are also banged up and have pretty much limped into the playoffs.

Green Bay is another team with a very small chance at making any sort of run.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions have been inconsistent on offense this year. The defense should be able to keep them in games, but this Philly squad isn't close to the 2024 team. The other important thing here is that the quarterback isn't good enough to makeup for the other roster deficiencies, so this team won't accomplish much here in 2025.