NFL predictions, 2026: Every AFC South team's top breakout player this season

With training camps getting underway all across the NFL, one of the biggest questions that everyone wants to see answered is which players will be breaking out for their favorite teams in 2026.

Part of the excitement of breakout players is the element of the unknown or the unexpected, but there are also players who already have high expectations because of their NFL Draft status and opportunity before them.

The AFC South is loaded with potential breakout candidates, whether they are players being slept on entering the 2026 season or high draft picks ready to step up and seize bigger roles. We're going to take a closer look at the 4 players from this division (one from each team) ready for breakout campaigns in 2026.

AFC South top 4 breakout candidates for the 2026 season

Jacksonville Jaguars: Bhayshul Tuten, RB

We're all going to be eagerly anticipating the vision unfolding for Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten in the 2026 season, especially with the team's decision to let Travis Etienne walk in free agency to the Saints.

After Etienne racked up 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns last season, the lack of resistance in letting him leave was a bit shocking. But the Jaguars seem bullish and confident in Tuten, a 4th-round pick in last year's draft who has big-time speed.

We saw his playmaking ability on display as a rookie with 7 total touchdowns (5 rushing, 2 receiving), and obviously, head coach Liam Coen knows how to put running backs in position to succeed.

Houston Texans: Woody Marks, RB

All of the attention for the Houston Texans at the running back position this offseason has understandably been on newcomer David Montgomery, and understandably so.

Montgomery is a proven veteran who seems to have a high enough floor to give the Texans the type of balance they lacked last season offensively without Joe Mixon. But as good as Montgomery is expected to be, Woody Marks is also not to be forgotten about.

The Texans are going to involve Marks plenty as a weapon in the passing game, and he was already a solid weapon there last season. He had three receiving touchdowns as a rookie and quietly piled up over 900 yards from scrimmage (5 total touchdowns).

With a veteran like Montgomery to split touches with, Marks could really thrive in year two.

Indianapolis Colts: CJ Allen, LB (rookie)

Any rookie is a candidate to be a breakout player, and I don't love always going for the low-hanging fruit like this, but the opportunity is there for CJ Allen to be a dynamic presence in the middle of the Colts' defense immediately.

With Zaire Franklin off to the Green Bay Packers in a trade, Allen has a chance to immediately become this team's leader in the middle of the defense, and potentially the team's leader in tackles.

The jury is still out regarding whether or not Allen will be the "green dot" player communicating the defense to his teammates as a rookie, but Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has already expressed a good amount of confidence in him.

The 2nd-round pick out of Georgia felt like a steal for the Colts at the time of the draft, and he could prove to be exactly that early on in his NFL career.

Tennessee Titans: Kevin Winston Jr., SAF

Every list of breakout players for the 2026 season seems to include Titans quarterback Cam Ward, so we're going to go for someone else.

Our good friends over at Titan Sized have Kevin Winston Jr. as a possible breakout star for the team in 2026, and we're extremely intrigued.

"He's a physical safety with a balanced and versatile skill set. Winston can thrive in coverage, but he's especially impactful when asked to utilize his physicality around the line of scrimmage. That should make him the ideal running mate for Hooker, who wants to generate takeaways as a ball hawk."



- Justin Melo, Titan Sized

As a rookie, Winston played in 10 games (6 starts) and finished the year with 34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 4 QB hits. If anyone can get the most out of a player like this, it's got to be Robert Saleh.

The former 3rd-round pick out of Penn State could be poised for a huge year in Tennessee with a chance to become one of the league's top breakout defensive backs in 2026.