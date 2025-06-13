Early NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 games in the 2025 season

Sunday, September 7th

Lions @ Packers

This honestly could be one of the games of the year. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both have legitimate shots at winning the NFC North title, so already, this Week 1 game could be flat-out massive for both franchises. I do like the Lions roster and QB a lot more than the Packers, and that could be the major factor here.

But this is Week 1, so we could see the Packers easily being able to defend their home turf in a shocking victory.

Packers win 27-24

Texans @ Rams

Another great game here in Week 1, the Houston Texans are on the West Coast to face the Los Angeles Rams, and the Rams do boast a young and explosive pass rush. We saw the Texans offensive line come apart in 2024, and if that unit isn't shored up by Week 1, which it probably won't be, CJ Stroud might be running for his life in a very tough loss to swallow in the first game of the 2025 NFL Season.

Rams win 31-13

Ravens @ Bills

A game that could have tiebreaker ramifications late in the season, the Ravens are facing the Bills in a battle of two of the best quarterbacks and teams in the league. Baltimore does have an uphill battle in this game, and if they were playing in Baltimore, I would feel differently. Buffalo is going to defend their home turf in a season where I truly believe a Super Bowl run has to happen.

Bills win 28-27

Monday, September 8th

Vikings @ Bears

The final game of Week 1 sees the Vikings and Bears playing on Monday Night Football, and this is likely to be the first start of the JJ McCarthy era. While many are high on the Vikings for 2025, I just can't get there, as McCarthy is essentially a rookie and is going to have those rookie growing pains.

This is especially true for his first NFL start. Furthermore, the Chicago Bears have a very good roster and seem to have finally figured things out a bit. The Bears win this low-scoring affair.

Bears win 20-13