There are definitely some top-notch QB/HC duos in the NFL as we approach the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank the best ones here.

Without a top-notch head coach and quarterback, no team in the NFL will sustain success for the long-term. It's obvious what positions NFL front offices have to prioritize, but most end up failing, as it's just insanely hard to find a competent head coach and a franchise quarterback.

But fortunately for these teams, they have some great QB/HC duos. Let's power rank the best in the entire league for the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top QB/HC duos for the 2025 season

5. Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

I am lower on Jalen Hurts than most, but this duo has won a ton of games together and did just beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, so they absolutely deserve a ton of credit for what they have done for the Eagles franchise over the past few season.

They've actually made two Super Bowls in three seasons, which is insane. Philly does continually feature some of the top rosters in the NFL, but Hurts and Nick Sirianni have established themselves as a formidable duo in the NFL for the 2025 season.

4. Lamar Jackson-John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh have been atop the AFC for a while now, but the playoff success just has not been there. Regardless, Jackson has won multiple MVPs and has become the best dual-threat QB in NFL history. John Harbaugh has also be a top head coach for a while now and did win a Super Bowl in the 2012 NFL Season.

Jackson, Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens are surely not super concerned about the regular season given how easy it appears to be for them. Can they lead Baltimore on a playoff run in 2025? Will we see this team in the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season?

It's got to just be a matter of time, right?