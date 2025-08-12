Every AFC team's best non-quarterback for the 2025 NFL Season

Besides the quarterback position, which player is the best on each AFC team for the 2025 NFL Season? We'll make it hard on ourselves for this exercise and look at the best non-quarterback for each AFC team for the 2025 season.

The regular season is rapidly approaching - it's now less than one month away, so we're truly almost there, and actual football is almost back. Before we get there, though, we've got to get through another couple of weeks of preseason action.

Let's look at the best non-quarterback on each AFC team for the 2025 NFL Season.

Each AFC team's best non-quarterback for 2025

Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Henry

At this rate, Derrick Henry might end up in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done. He just barely missed out on another 2,000-yard season. How much longer before Henry starts to decline, though?

Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase

Winning the WR triple crown in the 2024 NFL Season, Ja'Marr Chase could be the best receiver in the NFL and is already on a very early future Hall of Fame pace as well. Chase and Joe Burrow form the best duo in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Watt

While his production is slowly starting to to dip, TJ Watt is still a top-5 pass rusher and one of the best in the game at what he does. He's won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has also won the DPOY, and it's not hard to be the best non-quarterback the Cleveland Browns.

Houston Texans - Danielle Hunter

A very good pass rusher and someone who has been doing it for a high level for years now, Danielle Hunter just keeps racking up the pass rush numbers and clearly has multiple years of good football left in the tank.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Thomas Jr

Brian Thomas Jr's rookie season was quite special, and now that he's paired up with Travis Hunter, he could flourish even more.

Indianapolis Colts - Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson is a top-5 guard in the NFL and is likely protecting for Anthony Richardson in the 2025 NFL Season. Nelson has been the best draft pick of the failed Chris Ballard era.

Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons

Maybe the one team in the NFL with the least star-power, I am struggling to find a notable player outside of Jeffery Simmons who could be considered the 'best' non-quarterback.