Every AFC team's best non-quarterback for the 2025 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills - Dion Dawkins

Dion Dawkins has been a high-end left tackle in the NFL for quite some time. He's been protecting Josh Allen's blindside for years now and is the Buffalo Bills' best player not named Josh Allen.

New York Jets - Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner might be the best cornerback in the NFL right now depending on who you ask. The New York Jets do have a sizeable amount of non-QB talent, but the main issue here is that the franchise is lacking at the QB position.

Miami Dolphins - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is still a top-flight receiver in the NFL and is going to easily eclipse 1,000 yards in the 2025 NFL Season if Tua Tagovailoa is on the field for a majoirty of the season. While he's likely entering the final few years of his NFL career, Hill is still a very good player.

New England Patriots - Christian Gonzalez

An up-and-coming player, Christian Gonzalez finally appears to have a competent group of players around him, so he could become a household name in 2025.

Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II won the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2024 NFL Season, and that is quite the task for a defensive back. With the Denver Broncos adding even more talent to their secondary this offseason, could Surtain make a run at repeating?

Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt

Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater were again poised to be one of the best tackle duos in the NFL for 2025, but Slater suffered a season-ending knee injury and is going to miss all of 2025. We'll throw Joe Alt in as the best non-QB, as he was borderline elite on the right side in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs - Creed Humphrey

It honestly feels like a scam that the Kansas City Chiefs were able to draft Creed Humphrey. He's the best center in the NFL and now is the best member of their offensive line with Joe Thuney no longer in the picture.

Las Vegas Raiders - Brock Bowers

Arguable the best tight end in the NFL right now, Brock Bowers is likely to again cross the 1,000-yard mark with Geno Smith at QB in 2025.