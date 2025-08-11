2025 NFL Preseason: Week 2 schedule following Week 1 action

With the first week of preseason games in the books, let's get into the schedule for Week 2 preseason action in 2025. While the results of the games don't really matter, many of the players who are in these preseason games and on the field a bunch are fighting for their jobs.

What we see on the field is some of the most passionate football players on the planet competing for their livelihoods. Well, with Week 1 in the books, we can now look to Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Preseason, and that only brings us closer to Week 1 of the regular season.

Now that Week 1 is over, let's look at the schedule for Week 2 action. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Week 2 Preseason Schedule following Week 1 action

Friday, August 15

Tennessee @ Atlanta, 7:00 PM

Kansas City @ Seattle, 10:00 PM

With two games are Friday, we could see rookie QB Cam Ward playing the Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the fierce and physical Seattle Seahawks' defense.

Saturday, August 16th

Miami @ Detroit, 1:00 PM

Green Bay @ Indianapolis, 1:00 PM

New England @ Minnesota, 1:00 PM

Cleveland @ Philadelphia, 1:00 PM

Carolina @ Houston, 1:00 PM

San Francisco @ Las Vegas, 4:00 PM

Baltimore @ Dallas, 7:00 PM

Los Angeles (A) @ Los Angeles (N), 7:00 PM

New York (A) @ New York (N), 7:00 PM

Tampa Bay @ Pittsburgh, 7:00 PM

Arizona @ Denver, 9:30 PM

Twenty-two teams are in action on Saturday, August 16th. The day ends with the Arizona Cardinals heading to Denver to face the Broncos, a 9:30 PM kickoff.

Sunday, August 17th

Jacksonville @ New Orleans, 1:00 PM

Buffalo @ Chicago, 8:00 PM

Sunday only features two games, as the Jaguars are playing the Saints in New Orleans and the Bills are playing the Chicago Bears. Buffalo is trying to get over the hump in the postseason, and the Bears all of a sudden do have a playoff-caliber roster.

Monday, August 18th

Cincinnati @ Washington, 8:00 PM

The Week 2 action finishes up with Cincinnati at Washington, two teams with Super Bowl aspirations in the 2025 NFL Season.