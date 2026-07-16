Every AFC team's nightmare scenario in 2026 as training camp approaches

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix just can't get to that next level and is maxed out as the team's starting quarterback

One criticism that Bo Nix had thrown at him coming into the NFL is that he had a lower ceiling due to the amount of college football he played and just won't ever be good enough than how he is now. Well, what if that does appear to be the case in 2026? If it is, the Broncos would certainly have a franchise quarterback, but he'd be someone the team may not be able to count on to take the team to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers - Chargers again fail to break out of current tier and are again going one-and-done in the playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers have won 11 games in each of the last two seasons, while also getting throttled in the Wild Card Roud in the process. That obviously isn't the goal of an NFL team, so the nightmare scenario here would be if that again does happen and the Chargers again leave meat on the bone.

If it happens for a third year in a row, it would soon become a very troubling trend.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes continues to produce at this modest level as Chiefs again fail to make the playoffs

On paper, Patrick Mahomes just has not been that special. Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs have been to two Super Bowls the past three seasons, winning one of them, but the efficiency has taken a notable nosedive these past few seasons. Even from a passer rating perspective, it's gone from 106 in the 2018-2022 seasons to 92 in the 2023-2025 seasons.

Mahomes threw 303.3 yards per game from '18-'22, but has thrown just 254.3 yards per game in the three years since. Across the board, he's just not the same, and the nightmare scenario would be a continuation of this in 2026. Mahomes not being that efficient and the Chiefs again missing the playoffs would see yet another year of the Mahomes/Reid era go down the drain at the worst time, as the duo is not getting any younger.

Las Vegas Raiders - Both Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza look overwhelmed

It's not clear if Fernando Mendoza will start any games for the Las Vegas Raiders this coming season, but the nightmare scenario would be if both Mendoza and new head cooach Klint Kubiak look overwhelmed.

The idea if hiring Kubiak and drafting Mendoza is that this duo can be the ones that finally get this franchise back on track.