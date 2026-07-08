Every AFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

The 2026 NFL offseason may be in its home stretch, but the blockbuster deals might not be done.

Maybe far from it.

The offseason has already included some incredible trades in both conferences, perhaps even a handful that will ultimately have Super Bowl implications. And because of that, teams are going to know very soon -- as their 90-man rosters hit the field for training camp and preseason games -- whether or not they've got what it takes to compete with the best of the best.

Whether they are on the trade block as failed draft picks, they're veterans on rebuilding teams, they're not in the team's future plans, or just because they're being coveted by other squads, we're taking a look at one player from every AFC team who could be that team's top trade candidate heading into training camp. (Every team is listed in its original 2026 NFL Draft pick order)

Every AFC team's top trade candidate heading into training camp in 2026

Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby, defensive end

Even though the trade with the Baltimore Ravens was cancelled earlier this offseason, there have still been plenty of rumors that Maxx Crosby could be on the move in 2026. Whether that happens before the start of the 2026 season or in the middle of it remains to be seen.

Teams may just want the peace of mind knowing that Crosby is actually going to be back on the field and looking like himself. And as soon as that happens, I would suspect teams in need of edge rush help are going to be blowing up the phone of Raiders GM John Spytek.

The price probably hasn't gone down much, especially with the season on the near horizon.

New York Jets: Mazi Smith, defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys gave up on Mazi Smith, a 1st-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The Jets took a chance on him, acquiring him as basically a throw-in in the Quinnen Williams trade last year.

He played just three games with the team, and now the Jets have clearly started making plans to move on from Smith themselves. He's entering a contract year in 2026, and if the Jets feel like their defensive line rotation is set without Smith in it, another team might be willing to take a shot on him if they also liked him coming out in the 2023 class. Time is running short for him to make an impression, however, with just two sacks in 42 career games.

Tennessee Titans: Cody Barton, linebacker

There is a youth movement happening with the Tennessee Titans, who are under new management this year with head coach Robert Saleh taking over for Brian Callahan.

And when a new coach takes over, you can expect major personnel changes. The Titans have already started bringing in a lot of familiar faces for Saleh, players he's coached in the past like Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, and Solomon Thomas.

Cody Barton was signed last offseason by the Titans, but could be on the outside looking in with young players like Cedric Gray and Anthony Hill Jr. on the roster, as well as veteran Mohamoud Diabate providing some depth. Barton's experience could be valued by linebacker-needy teams.

Cleveland Browns: Dillon Gabriel, quarterback

He certainly won't be the most coveted player on the trade market, but with the Cleveland Browns having a quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders this year for their starting job, Dillon Gabriel seems to be clearly on the outside looking in.

He's already been forced to give up his jersey number to Jared Verse.

The Browns also used a 6th-round pick on a very intriguing prospect, Taylen Green, who has a lot of upside as a weapon for the offense.