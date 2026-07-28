Every AFC West team's top breakout player candidate for the 2026 season

The AFC West is going to be one of the most interesting divisions in football entering the 2026 NFL season.

Of course, the entire NFL world is going to be monitoring Patrick Mahomes's comeback trail very closely, especially after he was unleashed without restrictions at the beginning of training camp. But even beyond Mahomes, this division is fascinating.

The Broncos were the #1 seed in the AFC last year and are bringing back an unprecedented 94 percent of their snaps from the previous season, while also adding Jaylen Waddle. The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel to come in and run their offense, and the Raiders brought in Klint Kubiak from the reigning Super Bowl champs as their new head coach, along with using the #1 pick in the draft on Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

There's already a ton of intrigue for this division, and that doesn't even include the possible breakout players for each of the four teams. We've made our picks for the top 4 potential breakout candidates in the division leading up to the season.

Top 4 AFC West breakout player candidates for the 2026 NFL season

Denver Broncos: Jonah Elliss, EDGE

If there's one thing the Denver Broncos do better than pretty much every other NFL team, it's developing pass rushers.

The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks each of the past two seasons, setting franchise records both years and coming dangerously close to the Bears' all-time record of 72 (Broncos had 68 last season). Part of what makes that unit so special on the defensive front for Denver is their depth, and one of the best-kept secrets up to this point has been 2024 3rd-round pick Jonah Elliss.

Although Elliss has played a significant role as a reserve for the Broncos, the team is looking to expand his role in 2026. Especially considering there are off-field concerns right now with starter Jonathon Cooper, Elliss could be in line for his biggest role yet in year three.

He has the type of athletic traits, explosiveness, and power to get double-digit sacks with enough of the snap count share.

Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB

At the risk of being cliché with this one, the clear and obvious choice for a breakout candidate with the Chargers this year is running back Omarion Hampton.

Hampton was the team's 1st-round pick in 2025, and didn't exactly have the type of rookie year everyone hoped for. There were some (valid) reasons for that. Hampton himself missed 8 games during his rookie season with an ankle fracture, and on top of it all, the Chargers' offensive line struggled badly with injuries.

The circumstances were not ideal, to say the least. But if Hampton (and the offensive line) are healthy in 2026, the arrival of Mike McDaniel should help Hampton to maximize everything he does well. One of the biggest things McDaniel brings to the table as an offensive coordinator is his ability to create run schemes that work, no matter what.

We saw it in San Francisco, we saw it with the Dolphins, and everyone expects it with the Chargers.