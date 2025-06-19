Every AFC West team's most underrated Rookie of the Year candidate in 2025

Every NFL team has their sleeper rookies they love, but who are some underrated rookies around the NFL that might actually contend for some end-of-season hardware? The AFC West is loaded up with fascinating rookies, including the top two running backs in the class (Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton) as well as maybe the best cornerback in the entire 2025 rookie class (Jahdae Barron).

Beyond the obvious, who are some of the top candidates in the division to contend for Rookie of the Year on either side of the ball?

We're going to look at each team in the AFC West and their darkhorse candidates in 2025.

AFC West darkhorse Rookie of the Year candidates in 2025

Las Vegas Raiders: Dont'e Thornton, WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have maybe the most obvious Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in the league this year with first-round running back and 6th overall pick Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty might be the smart bet to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he might have some competition from a couple of his classmates.

Namely, the Raiders took a unique type of playmaker in Dont'e Thornton out of Tennessee in the fourth round. Thornton has a chance to be one of the most interesting rookies in the class with his combination of size and speed.

NEW RAIDERS WR Dont'e Thornton Jr:



6'5", 78.5" wingspan



4.3 40



#2 in class



18.7 mph at 10 yards



#1 in class



23.7 mph top speed in 40



#2 in class



25.4 yards/catch



#1 in all of FBS



23% of catches went for touchdowns



#1 in class



89 athleticism test score



#6 in class pic.twitter.com/dg9s602msm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2025

Geno Smith has proven over the last couple of years that he has outstanding ball placement on deep throws, and he's going to be able to take some shots to this guy in 2025. If Thornton can get himself up to speed in the Las Vegas offense quickly, he's got a chance to ascend near the top of this team's depth chart at a position of need, even over second-round pick Jack Bech.

Kansas City Chiefs: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE

The Kansas City Chiefs need guys to step up on their defensive front this coming season, and Ashton Gillotte has been receiving some rave reviews at their offseason program. The pads haven't even come on yet, but this guy's hustle and tenacity are already coming across to his teammates and the Chiefs will not hesitate to give him playing time.

This is a Kansas City defense that doesn't have many true weapons off the edge. George Karlaftis has developed into their most consistent player there but if someone like Gillotte can start taking advantage of all the attention paid to Karlaftis and Chris Jones, he could have a special year.

Los Angeles Chargers: Tre Harris, WR

Tre Harris was obviously a second-round pick, so he can't be that underrated, but as far as the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion goes, I feel like he's hardly ever mentioned.

Among receivers in the NCAA last season with over 1,000 receiving yards, Harris had the lowest number of targets. He maximized every single pass that came his direction and showed off his big-play ability. The Chargers have a need for a guy like this who is outstanding with the ball in his hands and can create offense at all levels of the field.

Justin Herbert is going to lean heavily on Ladd McConkey once again this season, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Harris finish the year second on the team in total targets.

Denver Broncos: Pat Bryant, WR

I think the Denver Broncos have strong contenders this year for both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year with Jahdae Barron and RJ Harvey. It's not difficult to see a path in which both guys end up winning those awards. So the sleeper for this team has to be someone else.

Third-round pick Pat Bryant is in an interesting competition at the wide receiver position for snaps and targets with the likes of Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele. Those aren't exactly household names at this point and Bryant might have a crack in the door he can burst through.

If he can quickly earn the trust of Bo Nix and the coaching staff, he's going to get lots of targets and opportunities. He'd have to have a huge year to take down OROY honors, especially after guys like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. didn't do enough to win it last year, but he's a candidate to watch.