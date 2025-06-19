Bold predictions for top rookie quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season

The rookie QB class in the 2025 NFL Draft is already shaping up to be quite interesting. Let's make some bold predictions for them.

Not only was there not a ton of talent at the top, but the biggest story of the QB class was obviously Shedeur Sanders falling all the way down into the fifth round. The Cleveland Browns took Sanders after taking Dillon Gabriel, so Cleveland has been the center of attention in that regard.

But both Cam Ward and Tyler Shough may have something to say themselves. Those teams who do still need a franchise QB could be better off looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft, as this class doesn't have a ton of promise. Let's make some bold predictions for the top rookie QBs.

Bold predictions for top rookie QBs in 2025

Cam Ward throws for more interceptions than touchdowns in year one

Cam Ward is a pretty raw prospect, and usually those types of prospects take multiple years to hit their stride in the NFL, and while many people have been hyping up Ward for months now, some of the biggest struggles of his game are what franchise QBs in the NFL need to have down-pat.

It could be a rock start for Ward in the NFL. We predict that the QB from Miami (FL) throws more interceptions than touchdowns in his first year in the NFL.

Jaxson Dart doesn't get a single start in 2025

With both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston still in the picture, and the New York Giants having a brutally tough schedule in 2025, it just might not be feasible at all to see Jaxson Dart getting any starts this season. Some have said that Dart needs to sit for a year regardless, so this might not be a bad thing at the end of the day.