Every NFL team's player under the most pressure following minicamp

Pressure can create diamonds or it can bring out the worst in players. Across the NFL, this is the time of year for optimism and dreaming the best possible scenarios for every team. Minicamp has just ended for almost every team around the league, and there are a variety of players on every roster who are under varying levels of pressure.

We canvased the entire spectrum of NFL site experts here in the FanSided NFL division, the experts who cover your favorite teams around the league, to figure out which players are under the most pressure now that minicamp and OTAs have come to a conclusion.

With weeks remaining before training camp hits and the NFL season is officially underway, we're looking at one player from all 32 teams under the most pressure to show up in a big way, either in training camp or this coming season, in general.

One player from all 32 NFL teams under the most pressure in 2025

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: RB Jerome Ford

The Cleveland Browns are obviously an organization that is under a lot of pressure right now, but there are a lot of young players on the roster as this team looks to strip things down to the studs and figure out who’s going to be part of the core going forward. With the Nick Chubb era officially in the rearview, attention is fixed on Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, two really good rookies for this Browns team who could be stealing carries from Jerome Ford. Ford is feeling like a bit of an afterthought in this offense right now, so he’s going to enter training camp with his back on the wall a bit.

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers

Now that he’s officially signed to a one-year contract, nobody is under more pressure with the Pittsburgh Steelers than quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is going to be tasked with taking this team to new heights in the AFC North division race as well as keeping Mike Tomlin’s non-losing streak alive and well. The Steelers fan base is going to be expecting the newly-wed Aaron Rodgers to do everything in his power to add another Lombardi to the trophy case.

Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Shemar Stewart

The situation with 1st-round pick Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals has gone to unparalleled and unrivaled levels of bad. The Bengals are apparently looking for ways to get out of guaranteed money in Stewart’s contract, and he’s not having it. The rookie has put himself under a tremendous amount of pressure as a result, although the organization is under more pressure than any individual player on the team at this point. The contract situations with Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart have shown mind-boggling levels of organizational incompetence.

Baltimore Ravens: LG Andrew Vorhees

From Matt Sidney, the site expert at Ebony Bird: “Guy has had a tumultuous start to his career after being regarded highly coming out of the 2023 draft. He missed his entire rookie season and lost the starting spot last year to Patrick Mekari. A team with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry can only rely on unproven talent so long before they opt for better options.”

A young offensive lineman taking on a big role for the Baltimore Ravens offense is a scary proposition, but others have stepped up in recent years. Roger Rosengarten and Daniel Faalele have really stepped up and Voorhees could be the next in line.