Every NFL team's player under the most pressure following minicamp

NFC North

Detroit Lions: EDGE Marcus Davenport

If there is one team that has had a sneaky bad offseason in 2025, it’s been the Detroit Lions. The Lions obviously have really high expectations this year based on how things went for them last year, but they’ve lost both coordinators (Ben Johnson & Aaron Glenn), they’ve lost multiple starters on the offensive line, and they absolutely have not done enough to upgrade their depth off the edge.

Marcus Davenport is someone they are counting on in a big way this year and understandably so. The former first-round pick has been a good player when healthy but good health has been hard to come by. They are expecting a lot out of a guy who has played a combined six games over the last two seasons.

Minnesota Vikings: QB JJ McCarthy

The offseason hype train for JJ McCarthy is, as you would expect, completely off the rails at this point. It feels like everybody in the NFL media world is trying to over-correct after sort of doubting that Kevin O’Connell could work any sort of magic last year with Sam Darnold, and then they won 14 games.

JJ McCarthy is in a completely different situation. As talented as he is, and even with the NFL coach of the year on his side, McCarthy is going to be under a ton of pressure this season to keep that operation humming in Minneapolis. He has the leadership traits to get it done, but can his leadership and charisma translate to on-field success at the highest level?

Chicago Bears: OT Braxton Jones

According to Bear Goggles On site expert Jordan Campbell, this pick is, “A little unfair because he’s recovering from ankle surgery, but rookie Ozzy Trapilo sure looks like he’s going to steal the job.”

The job in question is the Chicago Bears’ starting left tackle position. The Bears have had obvious needs for a couple of years now on the offensive line, and you can just ask Justin Fields about that if you need any further clarity. Although Fields and Caleb Williams have taken their share of sacks that were their fault, the offensive line needed to be upgraded.

The Bears felt strongly about Ozzy Trapilo enough to spend a 2nd-round pick on him. He just recently threw out a 1st pitch at a Cubs game, not something you usually see a guy who is going to be standing on the sidelines doing.

Green Bay Packers: Romeo Doubs, WR

No matter what way you slice it, the wide receiver position is going to be under the microscope in Green Bay this offseason. The same is true of the cornerback position.

After OTAs, there are a lot of Packers players under pressure, but Romeo Doubs really stands out. There is some context with Doubs dating back to last season in which the Packers benched him, he dealt with injuries, and he’s been part of some trade rumors.

At this point, he’s still in Green Bay, but it feels like it would be shocking if he was still on the roster by the beginning of September. The drafting of Matthew Golden and Savion Williams has put players like Doubs and Christian Watson under immense pressure in 2025.