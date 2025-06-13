The NFC North might be the most talented division in the NFL. Let's identify the best player on each team for the 2025 NFL Season.

It truly is insane how much talent there is in this division, and there is an avenue for all four teams to finish with a winning record in 2025. And being that the NFL has seven playoff teams, an entire division can make the postseason as well.

Between the NFC North and the AFC West, this is absolutely on the table. We tried to identify the best player on each team in the division for the 2025 season, so here we go!

Best player on each NFC North team approaching the 2025 NFL Season

Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, WR

Through five years in the NFL, Justin Jefferson has four Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, and a whopping 7,432 receiving yards. He's also added 495 receptions and 40 touchdowns to that total as well. His 96.5 yards per game through five years in the NFL is also the all-time per-game record.

Only entering his age-26 season, Jefferson may easily hit the 10,000-yard mark well before his 30th birthday.

Chicago Bears - Joe Thuney, OG

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Thuney was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason and brings 146 games of regular season experience to the Bears offensive line, a unit that desperately needs it.

Thuney is still clearly playing at a high level and might turn into Caleb Williams' best friend in short time. Chicago hit a grand-slam when they pulled this trade off, as Joe Thuney absolutely has several years of high-end play left in the NFL.

Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, RT

In four years in the NFL, Penei Sewell has missed just one start. He's been to three Pro Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro. And somehow, he doesn't even turn 25 years old until October. It's actually insane how good Sewell is and how many early-career accomplishments he's got.

The first-round draft pick is absolutely on a Hall of Fame pace to begin his career and is clearly the best player on the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers - Xavier McKinney, SAF

Xavier McKinney is a flat-out menace. In 2024 with the Packers, not only did McKinney earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, but he had eight interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 88 total tackles.

He's really been insanely productive dating back to 2023, his last year with the New York Giants, and it's just odd that the Giants let him leave in free agency, especially considering they signed safety Jevon Holland this offseason.

McKinney is only getting better and is one of the top-tier safeties in the league and the Packers best player for 2025.