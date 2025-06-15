There are a ton of bad contracts in the NFL today, but which player on each team has the worst one for the 2025 NFL Season?

Most NFL teams do have a contract that they don't really care for. Overpaying for a player is something that each team does at some point, and in many instances, it's really just a waiting game until they can move on in a smart financial way.

The 2025 NFL Season is quickly approaching, as the summer months are absolutely going to fly by, but as we get into the bulk of the summer, let's look at each NFL team's worst contract.

Identifying the worst contract on each NFL team for 2025

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray, QB, $46.1m per year

Kyler Murray is getting paid quite a bit and is among the top paid quarterbacks in the NFL. However, Murray hasn't really ever broken out and cemented himself as a top QB. The Arizona Cardinals have had some decent success with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but nothing consistent has ever materialized.

Murray is their most overpaid player and is the team's worst contract.

Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins, QB, $45m per year

This one is obvious. Kirk Cousins is absolutely the worst contract on the Atlanta Falcons. He was signed in free agency last year, which was fine, but them drafting Michael Penix Jr and Cousins declining in real-time in 2024 has really made this situation awkward. Is Cousins just going to be a $45 million per year backup QB in 2025?

Baltimore Ravens - Rashon Bateman, WR, $12.25m per year

Rashod Bateman is an interesting player who is now getting just over $12 million per year. He's not a bad player, and this might be a fair contract, but the Ravens are pretty much always well-run, so they don't necessarily have a bad contract. The 2024 year was the first time he's played a full season, and he's never had more than 756 yards in a season, and he's never reached 50 receptions in a year as well.

Buffalo Bills - Dawson Knox, TE, $9.83m per year

Dawson Knox has fallen out of favor a bit with the Buffalo Bills after two strong years in 2021 and 2021. Since then, Knox has failed to hit 350 yards receiving over the last two years and is getting paid just about $10 million per season. Since he's still on the team, they may have a plan for him, but the value be brings to the franchise at this point is not worth nearly $10 million per season.