Minnesota Vikings - Javon Hargrave, DT, $15m per year

The two-time Pro Bowler is entering his age-32 season in the NFL and played in just three games with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Season, so there is already a risk here with the Minnesota Vikings having made this signing, but I get why it was done.

The Vikings front office prioritized the trenches in a big way this offseason, as they also signed DT Jonathan Allen, center Ryan Kelly, and guard Will Fries, but this is a massive overpay for a DT who is getting old and who has had double-digit QB hits in just three seasons across his career.

New Engand Patriots - Milton Williams, DT, $26m per year

In 17 games for the Eagles in the 2024 regular season, Milton Williams racked up five sacks, 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. He seems to have gotten a huge boost with his massive free agency contract due to recency bias, as he was quite good during the Eagles playoff run.

Williams is getting paid a whopping $26 million per year by the New England Patriots, and this honestly feels like one of those instances where a team spent a ton of money just because they had a ton to spend. This is not an accurate representation of the type of production to expect from Milton Williams.

New Orleans Saints - Chase Young, DE, $17m per year

Chase Young started zero games for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and racked up 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits, so he did produce at a decent level, but $17 million per year for the player, who is often seen as someone who isn't always giving 100% effort, was one of the many mistakes Saints GM Mickey Loomis made this offseason.

Young is still only 26 years old, so there could be some upside left, but Chase Young was the type of player to perhaps offer a one-year deal this offseason instead of something longer. This isn't a great contract for the New Orleans Saints.

New York Giants - Jon Runyan Jr, OG, $10m per year

PFF gave Jon Runyan Jr a 56.1 grade in 2024, which graded out at 94th among 136 qualified guards, so his play might not warrant the $10 million contract he somehow scored from the Giants last offseason. Joe Schoen has been among the worst GMs in the NFL since taking over a few years ago, and Runyan is one of his many mistakes.

You almost feel bad for Giants fans at this point, right?