Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player (non-rookie) in 2025

It’s that time of year when we all get the chance to dream about breakout players on our favorite NFL teams for the upcoming season. Optimism is a runaway freight train as everyone is in the “best shape of their life,” and every team is undefeated for the next handful of months.

What does it take to be a true “breakout” player in today’s NFL? Well, for starters, you can’t be a rookie. Every rookie has no choice but to break out because they’ve not been in the NFL yet. You also can’t be too old to be a breakout player. Guys who are in their late 20s can still break out, of course, but they’re not going to be the candidates on this kind of list.

This list will be comprised of non-rookies and talented players from each team whose talent is ready to meet opportunity. And we’re not going for the low-hanging fruit in every case, either.

Every NFL Team’s Most Underrated Breakout Player in 2025

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE

Believe it or not, but Isaiah McGuire actually ended up second on the Cleveland Browns’ defense last year in total snaps played behind Myles Garrett. As McGuire’s game continues to evolve, and with Garrett back on a big-money deal, there’s no doubt that the former Missouri star is ready to take the next step in his game. After racking up nine QB hits and three forced fumbles last season, McGuire is ready for a true breakout campaign and could crack double-digit sacks with more snaps.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a blockbuster trade to acquire DK Metcalf this offseason, but the passing game is going to need more guys to step up, with George Pickens being shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys. One of the most obvious candidates is second-year player Roman Wilson, a really well-liked prospect in the 2024 draft class who did not get really any time on the field last season. Wilson has a chance to be the #2 option in the Pittsburgh offense, but who’s going to be throwing him passes?

Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Battle, SAF

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be hoping for a wide variety of breakout players on the defensive side of the ball after the complete debacle that was the 2024 season. Jordan Battle, a former third-round pick out of Ohio State, had a nice “soft launch” last season and as a full-time starter in 2025, he could really begin to make some noise.

Baltimore Ravens: Andrew Vorhees, LG

If the name Andrew Vorhees rings a bell for you, it’s because he was well on his way to being a top-100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft before an injury completely derailed his stock. Knowing he would miss the entire 2023 season, the Ravens took a chance on him in the 7th round of that draft and stashed him away. This is exactly why. Vorhees is going to get a shot to start at left guard next to Ronnie Stanley and could be another big-time draft steal for Baltimore.