Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

The 2025 NFL schedule has been released and every team now knows their official path to Super Bowl LV. While some teams have reason to be more optimistic than others, this is the time of year when everyone has a clean slate, an undefeated record, and a lof ot new additions to be excited about.

But we all have to live in the realm of “realism”. Not everyone is going to be 17-0 and not everything is going to go according to plan. As we look at how every team has assembled its rosters on paper, we’ve got to call our shot on what each team’s record could be.

Who is taking that proverbial step forward and who is going to be taking a step back in 2025? How many teams can legitimately contend for playoff spots in 2025?

We’re not predicting every individual game on the schedule here, but giving you a feel for what we think teams look like on paper. This is going to be a somewhat optimistic forecast for each NFL team right now based on what we saw last year and what they did this offseason to improve.

Way-too-early 2025 NFL record predictions for all 32 teams

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles: 13-4

The Philadelphia Eagles are obviously one of the best and most well-rounded teams in football right now, even after some losses in the trenches defensively in the 2025 offseason. With Vic Fangio calling the shots defensively, we shouldn’t see much of a dropoff if any, and the Eagles are always replenishing with young players on the defensive line. The real challenge will be for this team offensively to repeat or even come close to duplicating last year’s success.

2. Washington Commanders: 11-6

The Commanders were clearly a year ahead of schedule last year but that doesn’t mean they will have a huge dropoff in year two of the Dan Quinn/Jayden Daniels era. This team is being run by an absolute mastermind in GM Adam Peters, who has had success everywhere he’s been. I want to put the Commanders on top of the NFC East but that’s too hot of a take, even for May. We’ll see where we’re at after the first couple weeks of the preseason.

3. Dallas Cowboys: 9-8

A fully healthy Dallas Cowboys team is probably good enough to win the NFC East, but this team is just an injury or two away from being in a really bad spot yet again. Even if the Cowboys are healthy, they’ve also got to get the version of Dak Prescott that isn’t throwing picks left and right. I think this team has to be one of the toughest to peg right now and I could see them being as high as 11 or 12 wins and as low as 6 or 7.

4. New York Giants: 7-10

The New York Giants could be a significantly improved team in 2025, but not necessarily because of the offense. Anytime you can dominate in the trenches on one side of the ball, you immediately raise the floor of your team, and the Giants are really good on the defensive line. If they can even get decent contributions from Russell Wilson, they should be able to win seven games. In fact, seven wins might become the new floor for this team after the way the offseason turned out.