Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player (non-rookie) in 2025

AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders: Jakorian Bennett, CB

If there is one team in the AFC that desperately needs players to break out at every level of the defense, it’s the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had a horrendous NFL Free Agency period, and with a new group in charge of running the team, this is going to be a crucial year for a player like Jakorian Bennett. Bennett wasn’t drafted by John Spytek, but he still has a chance to emerge as the Raiders’ CB1 this season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, LB

Growing up in the 90s, I’m shocked that I’m just now making the connection that the Chargers have another inside linebacker with the name “Junior”. Shout out to the late, great Junior Seau. Junior Colson has a chance to be a major breakout player for the Bolts this year after playing 11 games last season. He only played 218 snaps, but considering he’s a favorite of both Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter, it’s only a matter of time before he’s logging 1,000 snaps and 150 tackles a year.

Denver Broncos: Troy Franklin, WR

There are a lot of intriguing, underrated breakout candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2025, but one guy being slept on by the masses is probably Troy Franklin. Devaughn Vele overshadowed him as a rookie and the team drafted Pat Bryant in 2025, but Franklin has a combination of size and speed that can thrive in Sean Payton’s offense. He should be in the mix as the team’s starting “Z” receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, LG

I don’t think there are a ton of obvious “breakout” player candidates on the Kansas City Chiefs roster right now, so maybe the most underrated is also the most obvious. Kingsley Suamataia didn’t work out as the team’s left tackle of the future, but he might have even bigger shoes to fill stepping in for Joe Thuney at the left guard spot. This is a massive opportunity for the former BYU star and Suamataia could really emerge.