Every NFL team's worst offseason mistake that could sink their ship in 2025

As we reflect on the 2025 NFL offseason and the moves each team made, which teams made critical mistakes that could end up costing them a shot to legitimately compete in 2025? Some teams have more margin for error than others, while some teams simply couldn’t afford any slip-ups if they truly want to get in the mix for division titles, Super Bowl contention, or just generally improving on what we saw last year.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at every team’s biggest offseason mistake in 2025 and what might sink their ship overall. Some teams can overcome offseason mistakes, but most are going to look back and regret the error of their ways.

What was your favorite team’s worst offseason mistake in 2025? Will it cost them dearly?

Every NFL Team’s Worst Offseason Mistake in 2025

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: Failure to add another EDGE presence

The Green Bay Packers actually had a couple of bad mistakes in the 2025 offseason that could end up sinking this team’s ship in 2025. The need for an edge presence is the foremost error and they still have some time to rectify that, but it might be a pipe dream to trade for someone like Trey Hendrickson at this point. The Packers also failed to properly upgrade the cornerback position with the departure of former first-round pick Eric Stokes.

Minnesota Vikings: Playing “Moneyball” with the secondary

The Vikings didn’t have a ton of 2025 NFL Draft capital to work with this offseason, and they took the plunge headfirst into the JJ McCarthy era, but the failure to add any true impact players in the defensive backfield (added Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah) while losing a key player in Camryn Bynum, could end up being this team’s undoing.

Detroit Lions: Doing literally nothing in response to Aidan Hutchinson’s injury

I don’t understand the Detroit Lions’ approach to figuring out how to deal with life without Aidan Hutchinson. If Hutchinson doesn’t return to peak form, this Lions pass rush is in trouble off the edge. They went from being talked about as a possible Myles Garrett destination to hardly making a dent in free agency or the NFL Draft with help in the pass rush department. Considering how desperate they were last year, you’d think GM Brad Holmes would be on top of it. The contingency plan doesn’t look great and neither does Hutchinson’s recovery from a serious leg injury.

Chicago Bears: Passing on outstanding running back class early

The Chicago Bears have had a fantastic offseason overall, but running back D’Andre Swift was once a castoff of Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions. Now, we’re supposed to believe that Swift is going to be the featured piece of his rushing attack in Chicago? You can’t address every need in a single offseason, but with such a loaded running back class, it was a little shocking to see the Bears wait until late on Day 3 to add someone (Kyle Monangai) with that position being so crucial to the success of Johnson’s offense.