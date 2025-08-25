2025 NFL Predictions: Final playoff predictions approaching regular season

Now that the preseason is over, let's make our final playoff predictions for each conference for the 2025 NFL Season.

With the regular season right around the corner, teams will begin making their roster cut downs and get to a 53-man roster. The playoffs are still months away, but we've got some predictions as to how they will shake out.

The playoff field in either conference does feel pretty wide open, so we're going to try are best to identify the 14 playoff teams from both conferences. Let's get into our final playoff predictions approaching the regular season.

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills

With one of the easier schedules in the NFL this year, the Buffalo Bills simply have to not mess up in the regular season, and they could definitely earn the top seed in the conference. Many people did think the 2024 NFL Season was the year for the Bills, but alas, it was not. Could 2025 bring better fortune?

2. Baltimore Ravens

Another team that has become dominant in the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will earn the second seed in the AFC in our playoff predictions. Baltimore could have the best roster in the NFL and absolutely have the best QB in Lamar Jackson. Their playoff success is an entirely different story, but this team does have a path to another division title.

3. Denver Broncos

I am ready to predict a different division winner in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos not only have the best roster in the division, but they do have the best depth and might also have a QB who is better than people think. The Broncos have closed the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, and it could tip the scales in their favor in 2025.

4. Houston Texans

Another AFC South title is coming for the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Season. They've rebuilt their offensive line and also have the best roster, best QB, and best head coach, so there really isn't much more to say here.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, and that simply isn't going to happen in 2025. Their margins in 2025 will get even smaller, and they'll use their grip on the division for the first time in nearly a decade.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

I have been critical of the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, but how many other teams legitimately have a better shot at the postseason in the AFC than Pittsburgh? The main issue with this team has been their limited ceiling and not winning playoff games, but they should be able to get there this season.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

It doesn't feel like the LA Chargers got that much better this offseason, and it feels like they'll fall between 9-11 wins and settle into a Wild Card seed this year.