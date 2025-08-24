NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before the 2025 regular season

We have nearly made it, as the preseason is now over and the regular season is right around the corner. Let's unveil our final power rankings. It's been quite the preseason for a ton of teams, but it's important to remember that teams approach preseason differently.

Some teams hardly play their starters, while some like to get some of their starting players key snaps and reps before the regular season. Now that the preseason is behind us, teams will cut down their rosters, so a ton of players are going to hit the open market.

And while that happens, we have created our final NFL power rankings of the offseason, so let's get into it right here.

Final NFL power rankings before the regular season

32. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are an unfortunately awful football team. They’ve needed to rebuild for years now, and that process certainly did not begin this offseason. I have said for a while now that the Saints could truly be the first winless team in the 17-game era, but the defense does have some talent, so I guess the franchise has that going for them.

31. Cleveland Browns

Starting Joe Flacco to begin the 2025 NFL Season, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the Browns turn to one of their rookie quarterbacks. Cleveland does have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it’s likely we see them making a major QB move next April.

30. Tennessee Titans

Taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans did put themselves on the right track. However, this rebuilding process might take a few years, so it’s good to have patience with this franchise.

29. New York Jets

The New York Jets are going to be a hysterically bad team in the 2025 NFL Season. Justin Fields is not a starting QB in this league, and a first-year coaching staff is going to show itself as one as well. It’s going to be another season to forget for this franchise.