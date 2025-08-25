2025 NFL Predictions: Final playoff predictions approaching regular season

NFC

1. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels will flirt with MVP status, and the Washington Commanders will command their way to an NFC East division title and the first seed in the NFC playoffs, signaling a new era in the conference for years to come.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford should be on the field for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, so he will help lead the LA Rams to a 12-win season and another NFC West title. This roster is young, explosive, and extremely well-coached. Expect big things from the Rams this year.

3. Detroit Lions

A bit of a regression is coming for the Detroit Lions, and it feels like 11 wins is what we could get from this team in the 2025 NFL Season. Not having Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn on the sideline is going to hurt, but the roster talent can pick things up.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For whatever reason, and I'll fully admit this, I was low on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this offseason, but I've changed my tune. They'll capture the NFC South title and again will host another playoff game this upcoming season. Their ceiling as a team is lower given their roster and the limitations of Baker Mayfield, but this franchise is well-run and are just outstanding at drafting and developing players, which is huge for sustaining success in the NFL.

5. Green Bay Packers

Again failing to win the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers will earn the top Wild Card seed in the NFC and could again win 11 games in the regular season.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to endure a Super Bowl hangover. Yes, they'll still make the postseason, but they're going to take a slight step back in the 2025 NFL Season and find themselves in the Wild Card tier.

7. Arizona Cardinals

I have been high on the Arizona Cardinals for the 2025 NFL Season. They retooled their weakest units and are a strong team on paper. Sure, Kyler Murray just hasn't really been a great QB in this league, but he's a good player, and he's now got a very strong coaching staff and supporting cast around him. The defense will also take a leap in 2025 under Jonathan Gannon, who now has a much better defensive line. A 10 or 9 win season is on the horizon for the Cardinals, and they'll sneak into the playoffs as the seventh and final seed.