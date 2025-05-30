George Pickens already making the Cowboys look like geniuses and it's just OTAs

If it's true that a picture says a thousand words, then the photo evidence of George Pickens at Dallas Cowboys OTAs is absolutely screaming.

The Dallas Cowboys needed to make an aggressive move to upgrade their offensive weaponry in 2025, and the move to get Pickens was frankly more than anyone expected from them, I think it's fair to say.

The Cowboys have made such mild moves in recent years that fans have honestly grown extremely frustrated. The trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns proved to be a totally ill-advised move, and after seemingly spinning their wheels the past couple of seasons and letting CeeDee Lamb bear the brunt of the responsibility in the passing game, Jerry Jones said enough is enough.

George Pickens trade already taking Cowboys hype train off the rails

Pickens could end up being the single biggest difference-maker acquired by any team in the NFC East this offseason. Although the Steelers have struggled at the quarterback position in recent years, Pickens has proven himself to be a bit quarterback-proof at times.

Meaning, he doesn't need the most elite level of quarterback play to be extremely productive. Pickens makes impossible catches look routine, and while he's not the perfect player at the position, he's the perfect addition to an offense like the one in Dallas which needs someone who can feast in one-on-one coverage.

With the target share he's likely to receive in Dallas, Pickens might be in line to absolutely feast in his first year with the Cowboys.

After making modest moves at running back, the Cowboys desperately needed a home run type of addition at receiver and they got it with the addition of Pickens. He is undoubtedly a unique personality, but he's going to be motivated to work his tail off in Dallas thanks to the fact that he's entering a contract year here in 2025.

Pickens is in line to make potentially north of $30 million per season on a new contract, and emerging as a more consistent all-around weapon with Dak Prescott throwing him passes will help him do just that.