Giants 2025 NFL mock draft: Joe Schoen goes full desperation mode

65. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

The New York Giants have to address the offensive line, and it's actually kind of gross that the OL has been an issue for this long, but here we are. Jonah Savaiinaea is a second-round prospect who is going to kick inside to guard at the NFL level. He could even be a Day 1 starter at the position, and regardless if Russell Wilson or Shedeur Sanders are starting, the OL has to be strong, period.

99. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Getting the second prospect from Oregon in this mock draft, the G-Men take Terrance Ferguson and get themselves a developmental tight end prospect. It has been nearly all offense thus far for the Giants in this mock draft, and that isn't a bad idea, as the defense is definitely in a better spot, and in today's NFL, teams are seen 'buying' defenses and developing more on offense.

105. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

Yet another offensive player, the New York Giants take Xavier Restrepo from Miami (FL) and give their future QB another weapon. With Malik Nabers entrenched as the WR1 and Terrance Ferguson with their prior pick, the Giants might be building something special on offense.

154. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

You could easily argue that the Giants should only draft immmediate-impact players since Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll likely have to field a winning team right now, but it would also be wise for them to do a ton planning at the QB position until they truly find their franchise passer.

219. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Grabbing a running back in this very deep class is a smart idea, so the Giants take Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech at pick 219 in this mock draft. Tyrone Tracy is their starter and had a nice rookie season.

246. Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Finishing off this mock draft, the Giants grab Mac McWilliams, a CB from UCF and hope that he can contribute to a secondary that definitely has to play a bit better in 2025 and beyond.