The New York Giants recently signed Russell Wilson, but will this major signing have a big change on their 2025 NFL Draft plans? You have to wonder if GM Joe Schoen is a master-planner this offseason or if he is simply in panic mode.

The Giants probably have a playoff mandate in the 2025 NFL Season, and that could be a huge reason why the team signed both Wilson and Jameis Winston. This could also take them out of the running to take a QB with the third overall pick.

While both Winston and Wilson are short-term options for them, their draft plans could be greatly altered at this point.

Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson greatly alters draft plans?

3. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

With the team having signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, taking a non-quarterback at pick three is more in play now. They take Travis Hunter, who some think is the best prospect in the draft class and is truly a unicorn, as he is a first-round prospect at both CB and WR.

34. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Quarterback! This could actually be a wise idea for GM Joe Schoen. After signing Winston and Wilson, they could take a QB a bit further down in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jaxson Dart would likely be the QB3 for the entire 2025 season, which would give him ample time to sit, watch, and try to develop. Then in 2026, the QB room might be Dart as the starter and Winston as the backup.

65. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Marcus Mbow is going to play an interior offensive line position at the NFL level, and the Giants could definitely use another interior starter. He is their pick with the 65th selection in this mock draft.

99. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Stacking up on offensive prospects, the New York Giants take Gunnar Helm just before pick 100. Helm is a legitimate tight end prospect and could give the team yet another long-term solution on the offensive side of the ball.

105. Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Now pivoting to defense for a second, the Giants use their 105th pick on Joshua Farmer, a defensive tackle from Florida State. The Giants DL does feature some heavy-hitters, but it's always crucial to have fresh bodies along the DL - just look at how the Eagles were able to dismantle the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

154. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Back on offense now, the Giants take WR Kyle Williams from Washington State. Williams had nearly 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024 for WSU.

219. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

And now back to the defensive line group for a second, New York continues to load up on DL pieces and grabs Cam Jackson from Florida. All of a sudden, GM Joe Schoen has put together quite the class and might just be redeeming himself a bit.

246. Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

To finish up this New York Giants mock draft, they take RB Phil Mafah from Clemson at pick 246. The RB room definitely took a big hit when Saquon Barkley departed for the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2023 NFL Season.