The New York Giants have some clear-cut needs approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. This mock draft is a heavy offensive class for the team. It does seem likely that the Giants may try to swing a trade for Matthew Stafford, the current quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford did get permission from the Rams to go out and gauge some trade interest.

And because of the G-Men mishandling the QB situation in recent years, they are in an urgent position to make a huge move at QB this offseason. General Manager Joe Schoen really needs to hit this offseason out of the park to keep his job.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, it might make sense for the New York Giants to put a heavy focus on the offensive side of the ball.

Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team goes heavy on offense in latest mock

3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders could be a safer pick for the Giants with the third overall selection. Sanders is not a high ceiling type of prospect, but he does seem to have a higher floor. He isn't going to wow anyone with the arm strength or athleticism, but he's got great touch on his passes and is very good from the pocket, which are two huge qualities a franchise QB must possess.

Sanders may not be ready to start Week 1, so in that event, the Giants could add a high-end backup QB to fill the role until the Colorado QB gets up to speed.

34. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Aireontae Ersery is the Giants pick with the 34th overall selection. New York has to get better along the offensive line, and one of the bigger misses of the Schoen tenure was Evan Neal, who does not appear to be an NFL-caliber starter. Doesn't it feel like the offensive line has always been an issue for the Giants?

After grabbing Sanders, the Giants get him more protection, which is a wise idea. So far, so good, right? Let's get into the rest of the picks here in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.