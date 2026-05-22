Giants' latest decision with GM Joe Schoen screams future regret

Since Joe Schoen took over as the general manager of the New York Giants, the team has a record of 22-45-1. That is the 6th-worst record in the NFL since 2022, yet the team saw fit to give him a contract extension before his time with the team had even run out.

Schoen was previously entering the final year of his contract with the Giants, and organizationally, they had every reason to wait until the end of the year to get a deal done to see how the vision Schoen has with the current roster of players comes to fruition.

They didn't wait.

The Giants have reportedly agreed to a multi-year agreement with Schoen to keep him around with new head coach John Harbaugh for the foreseeable future. Schoen is locked in. The question now becomes, how quickly do the Giants regret it?

New York Giants jumped the gun by extending GM Joe Schoen already

Up to this point, the only "proof of concept" the New York Giants have under Schoen is a couple of games from this past season, and a really strong 2022 campaign which really doesn't matter, because nobody from that squad is still around.

The Giants are fresh off of firing their head coach in the middle of the season. The roster is littered with injury question marks. The team's top pick from last season -- Abdul Carter -- is under the close watch of every eye in the football world for being called out on multiple occasions last year for his work habits.

The Giants traded Dexter Lawrence this offseason, removing one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL from their defense.

It's not all bad, of course. The Giants appear to have a roster core that could be something, but again, injury concerns have really put a limit on the potential for excitement this upcoming season.

At least, from the outside looking in.

It's just really hard to look at the way Schoen has operated and think it was extension worthy, at least when there was another year left on the deal to simply wait.

Under Schoen, the Giants have made some downright embarrassing decisions, including losing Saquon Barkley to the division rival Eagles, who he immediately helped win a Super Bowl. The Giants also unceremoniously dumped Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, and he looked like a Comeback Player of the Year candidate with the Colts before a season-ending injury.

Now, Jones has a two-year, $88 million deal from the Colts.

It's going to be fascinating to see how the on-field product looks for the Giants this coming season, but clearly John Mara and new head coach John Harbaugh feel like Schoen is a valuable asset. Or, at the very least, someone who will support the decisions of Harbaugh, who has final say of the roster.