Giants make Jaxson Dart a happy man in updated 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

105. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Kaytron Allen's NFL Draft profile from Lance Zierlein does bode well for his chances as a rotational back in the league:



"Allen is productive with good size and vision but below-average explosiveness. He’s a fluid runner with ideal patience and a natural feel for when to cut off his blocks. He runs low to the ground with the strength to run through arm tackles and fall forward after contact. A feel for lane development allows him to fit any run scheme, but his lack of burst is likely to constrict the field and limit his ability to find explosive runs. Allen appears to lack third-down and special-teams value, but he could earn a spot as a solid backup."

The Giants do need another functional body in the backfield, and we could see this team deploy more of a commitee approach in 2026 to maximize all of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy, and perhaps a third competent back in Allen.

144. Devon Marshall, CB, NC State

Cornerback is a clear need for the Giants right now, and sometimes, you simply have to draft for need. The Giants snag Devon Marshall from NC State to add depth into the secondary.

186. Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

If the Giants took a top wide receiver with their first-round pick, I would not be shocked. Malik Nabers is recovering from a knee injury, so he could be limited into the season. Instead, the Giants take Jordan Hudson, who does profile as a WR2/3 in the NFL.

192. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Adding even more help into the secondary, TJ Hall is the pick for New York. Hall had 10 passes defended this past season, so he's someone who makes plays on the ball.

193. Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon

Alex Harkey's shorter arms is likely going to push him inside to guard, but he could be someone who is a bit of a utility player for the Giants as a backup lineman who could also see time at tackle.